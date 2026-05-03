Bolero With 50 Labourers Falls Into Ditch In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Just four days after 17 labourers lost their lives in Dhar district when an overloaded pickup truck overturned, a similar incident occurred in Ratlam on Sunday morning.

A Bolero carrying around 50 labourers fell into a roadside ditch near Amba village under Piploda police station.

The accident occurred at the junction of the Navdurga-Punyakhadi road when the driver lost control while reversing to take a U-turn. Two women sustained minor injuries, while others escaped unhurt as the vehicle was moving at a very low speed. A major tragedy was narrowly averted.

Local villagers later arranged a JCB machine, tied a rope to the Bolero, and pulled it out of the ditch. Once rescued, the labourers reboarded the same unregistered vehicle and continued their journey. Police and administrative officials did not reach the spot despite being informed.

The vehicle, reported to be in poor condition, was transporting labourers from Danpur in Rajasthan. Even after the incident, several overloaded vehicles continued to ply on the same route without any action by authorities.

The Dhar accident, in which an overloaded pickup truck overturned and claimed 17 lives, had shaken the state. Such vehicles continue to operate unchecked in tribal areas, including Sarvan, Sailana and Bajna. Authorities have been urged by locals to act to prevent a similar incident.