BJP’s Victory Marks End Of Oppressive Rule In West Bengal Says Kailash Vijayvargiya | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister and former BJP in-charge for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, grew emotional following the party’s significant victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, describing it as "the beginning of the end of oppressive rule."

Speaking to media persons, Vijayvargiya recalled a challenging personal and political journey in the state. He alleged that he faced "false and serious accusations" designed to break his morale during his tenure.

“You cannot fully understand the reason behind these tears,” he said. “Political differences are one thing, but the way I was targeted in Bengal was unbearable. The mental agony I endured over the last six years due to false allegations cannot be explained. These tears are not of weakness, but of victory against injustice.”

The BJP leader also paid tribute to party workers who he claimed faced violence and intimidation. Vijayvargiya stated that more than 300 BJP workers were killed in political clashes in the state over the years.

“Our workers were harassed and their homes were burnt, but they never gave up. This victory is dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives for the party,” he added.

Calling the election a “victory for democracy,” Vijayvargiya claimed that voters in West Bengal were able to cast their ballots freely for the first time in decades. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for strengthening the party's position, noting that the Prime Minister’s development agenda resonated deeply with the electorate.