BJP MLA Chintamani Malviya Slams Police, Mahakal Temple Management Over FIR Against Devotees And Four Youths' Deaths In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Alot MLA and former Ujjain MP Chintamani Malviya has strongly criticised the functioning of Ujjain police and the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, alleging that recent incidents have tarnished the image of Ujjain, Mahakal Temple and the state government.

In a detailed Facebook post on Saturday, the BJP MLA questioned the registration of an FIR against four devotees at Mahakaleshwar Temple for allegedly disrupting arrangements. He said devotees had repeatedly faced assault and humiliation, while police had now begun registering cases against them.

Malviya alleged that temple management had effectively been handed over to bouncers with a goon-like attitude who failed to respect devotees' sentiments. He urged public representatives, priests and temple authorities to take the issue seriously.

The MLA also questioned the alleged lack of action against the owner of Shree Ganga Hotel following the deaths of four youths from the Scheduled Caste Valmiki community. He alleged that the hotel owner was responsible for endangering their lives but had faced no action.

Referring to reports that the victims' families had received Rs 30 lakh each as 'blood money', Malviya questioned the legal basis of the payments. He said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) contained no provision for such settlements and questioned whether police were allowing financial compensation to replace criminal proceedings.

He further alleged that the hotel reopened just three days after the incident despite the seriousness of the deaths.

Addressing the Ujjain Superintendent of Police, Malviya demanded an explanation for the alleged inaction against the hotel owner and questioned whether any deal had influenced the police response.