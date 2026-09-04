BJP Candidate Race Intensifies Ahead Of By-Poll In Kukshi | Representative Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Political activity has intensified in Kukshi ahead of the by-election for the municipal council president post in the town. Voting for the presidential post is scheduled for Sept 29, while Sept 15 is the last date for filing nominations.

Scrutiny will be held on Sept 16, followed by withdrawal of nominations and allotment of election symbols on Sept 18. The results will be announced on Oct 3.

The BJP has not yet officially announced its candidate. However, the names of former minister and former MLA Ranjana Baghel and Monika Virendra Singh Baghel are being discussed prominently in local political circles.

Ranjana Baghel has a long political association with the Kukshi region. As per her profile on the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly website, she was first elected MLA in 1990 and subsequently won the Assembly elections in 2003, 2008 and 2013, serving four terms. After 2008, she also handled portfolios including women and child development and social justice.

Monika Virendra Singh Baghel's name has gained attention in connection with the political activities of her husband, Virendra Singh Baghel, who contested the Kukshi Assembly seat as a BJP candidate in 2018. He has also held responsibilities in the party's state-level organisation and remained active in local politics. Monika Baghel is associated with party and social activities and is being discussed as a younger potential candidate.

The speculation has raised questions over whether the BJP will opt for political experience or a relatively fresh face. However, no official decision has been announced so far.

With the nomination deadline approaching, the BJP's final choice is expected to determine the shape of the Kukshi municipal contest.