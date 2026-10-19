Big Boost To Cancer Diagnosis In MP! CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates PET-CT Centre At Indore's MGM, Four More Cities Next | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurated an advanced PET-CT scan centre at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, calling the initiative an example of 'Seva Paramo Dharma' and an important step towards strengthening modern healthcare services in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav praised Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) founder-chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari for providing the advanced facility to his alma mater. He said the initiative reflected the spirit of service in healthcare and would help more patients access advanced diagnostic facilities at affordable rates.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the PET-CT scan facility would be particularly beneficial for patients requiring early and accurate diagnosis of cancer and other serious diseases. The technology helps doctors assess the extent of a disease and plan appropriate treatment, potentially improving outcomes through timely medical intervention.

The centre has been established by the Sri Aurobindo Group under a public-private partnership (PPP) project entrusted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited. According to the group, the facility will also benefit patients receiving treatment under Ayushman Bharat and other government healthcare schemes.

The project is set to expand beyond Indore, with the group planning to establish PET-CT scan centres at four more government medical colleges in the state: Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur and Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening access to advanced cancer diagnostics across Madhya Pradesh, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for specialised investigations.

During the programme, Yadav also virtually inaugurated a tele-command centre at the Sri Aurobindo campus. The facility will enable doctors to provide consultations and medical guidance remotely through digital platforms, helping patients save time and travel expenses.

Dr Bhandari said MGM and Sri Aurobindo Hospital complement each other rather than compete, adding that the group will continue contributing to healthcare infrastructure. He also announced plans to provide MY Hospital with a world-class modular operation theatre in memory of Dr CP Tiwari.

Key benefits of PET-CT

Helps in early and more accurate detection of cancer, including metabolic changes that may appear before they become clearly visible on conventional imaging.

Assists in determining how far the cancer has spread, or staging the disease.

Helps assess whether chemotherapy or radiotherapy is working.

Can help detect whether cancer has returned after treatment.

Provides the exact location of tumours, helping doctors plan surgery, radiotherapy and further treatment.

Reduces dependence on distant cities and private diagnostic centres, saving time and travel expenses.

Can improve access to advanced cancer diagnostics for eligible patients under government health schemes.

In selected cases, PET-CT can also be used to assess heart muscle function, brain tumours, epilepsy and certain neurological conditions.