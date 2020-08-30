Bhopal: Zoom App replaces public celebrations on Onam in the city

Joy said that with COVID having hit the economy, many Malayalyees in the city have lost their jobs and some even do not have the money to pay the rent of their homes. “We decided to ensure that even such Malayalees are able to enjoy the festival and so we distributed Onam Kits to them, along with rations for two months,” he said.

According to OD Joseph, President, of United Malayalee Association (UMA) with some 1,000 families as its members, their organisation held all the activities online and people participated in them from their homes. A floral rangoli (Athapoov) competition was organised as a contest in which the participants were required to prepare the traditional Onam feast. Under the auspices of UMA, Mahabali, in whose memory Onam is celebrated, visited people at their homes to bless them. “Earlier, people used to go to functions to see Mahabali but this year, due to COVID, it was Mahabali who went to their homes,” he said.

Kavita Shaji, a classical dancer said that even though public functions are banned, she and others of her community are celebrating the festival with the same enthusiasm at their homes. “The only difference is that this time, there won’t be get-togethers of families and friends,” she said.

KS Manoj, who works for a private firm said that every year 10 to 15 of his friends used to visit his place on Onam to relish the traditional dishes. “I don’t think anyone would come this time. COVID has changed everything,” he said.