Bhopal: Two lakh hectares to be irrigated from Chambal river

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): About 2 lakh-hectare area will be irrigated from Chambal river water with completion of two irrigation projects - Shamgarh-Suwasra and Kayampur-Sitamau. Shamgarh-Suwasra irrigation project will cost Rs 1,662 crore and Kayampur-Sitamau irrigation project will cost of Rs 2,374 crore, according to state government officials.

Environment, New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dung reviewed the progress of Shamgarh-Suwasra Lift Irrigation Project on Monday.

At the construction site of village Kilgari in Mandsaur district, the officials apprised the minister about how Chambal water from the project would reach village for irrigation.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of work, Dang asked officials to complete it within the time-limit.

According to Dung, scheme of Rs 1,662 crore will irrigate 81,000 hectares of the area. It is the dream of every farmer to have enough water for irrigation in his field, which is going to be fulfilled now. He said that it was also his dream that water of Chambal river should reach every farm in Suwasra assembly constituency.

The work of Shamgarh-Suwasra irrigation scheme is underway. Along with this, Kayampur-Sitamau Irrigation Project is also going to take shape after getting approved. Around 1,12,000 hectares of land will be irrigated through this scheme.

After completion of scheme, not a single field in Suwasra assembly constituency will be deprived of Chambal water. ìThe realisation of such a big plan is a revolutionary gift for the region,î he added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:21 AM IST