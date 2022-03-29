Bhopal: Review of preparation for Sanitation Survey, 2022

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan convened a meeting with all the departmental officers and reviewed the preparations being done for the Swacchhata Sarvekshan, 2022. He gave instructions to the officials concerned to monitor the city’s cleanliness campaign.

The commissioner directed Public Works Department teams to look after the ongoing construction works along with other works in the city and the CND waste which could be found lying on the roads by covering them with a green net. He added that Dewas had also applied for a five-star rating, which would be given by the Delhi team.

Chouhan said the cooperation of the residents was expected if Dewas was to get a five-star rating and also get placed in the Top 5 position in the cleanliness survey. He said that, with everyone’s cooperation, Dewas could become clean and beautiful. He said residents should keep wet waste, dry waste and harmful waste separately and put them in the garbage cart and added that dustbins had been installed for garbage collection at the main intersections for passersby and people should make use of them.

Chouhan also said that, in the dustbins installed in the commercial areas, wet and dry waste coming out of the establishments should be separated. He said that figures made from 3R waste material would be placed in all the gardens operated by the horticulture department. He added that a cleanliness drive would also be conducted by a team of the health department to motivate citizens.

Instructions were also given to the corporation’s team to remove the hoardings, boards and flexes that had been placed without permission. The commissioner directed the ward inspectors, sanitation inspectors, zones-in-charge and officers concerned of all the wards to work with full focus on the special campaign.

