Bhopal: Daughter-in-law of BJP MLA complains against dowry torture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The daughter-in-law of Sitaram Adivasi, the BJP MLA from Vijaypur, has filed a police complaint against the latter, stating that she was tortured for not fulfilling dowry demand. The complaint has been filed at Mahila Thana in Sheopur.

Police have taken application but are not registering FIR under pressure of the BJP MLA. Whole family has been torturing me and demanding a Pulsar motorcycle and Rs 1 lakh in dowry, said Krishna Adivasi, daughter-in-law of BJP MLA. Krishna was married to Dhanraj, son of BJP MLA, in 2013.

We gave whatever we could at the time of my daughterís wedding that took place on Akshay Tratiya in 2013. They kept harassing my daughter. In November 2021, they asked her to leave home asking to come back with a Pulsar bike. Since then, she is living at our house, said Suresh Adivasi, father of Krishna.

Krishna said she swung into action as she came to know that her husband Dhanraj was going to marry another woman on May 4. Dhanraj came to my village along with his father Sitaram Adivasi and other family members on 28 April and gave final warning - to give Pulsar bike and Rs 1 lakh, else they would marry Dhanraj to another woman, said Krishna.

They keep threatening us that police wonít take action against them as its BJPís government, she added.

Sheopur Additional Superintendent of Police Premlal Kurve said action would be taken after verification of charges. BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi said it was his sonís matter and he was dealing with it.

About a week ago, a video of BJP MLA's sons Dhanraj and Deendayal were seen thrashing forest staff for allegedly stopping them from illegal mining and cutting trees.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:30 AM IST