Bhopal: Additional rakes for five WR trains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five trains passing through different stations of Western Railway’s Ratlam Division will permanently standardise rakes in pair trains: Additional coaches will be added. The details of the trains are as follows:

1. Train No. 19053 Surat-Muzaffarpur Express on June 3: From June 5, 2022, in Train No. 19054 Muzaffarpur Surat Express; One additional coach each for Second AC and Third AC will be added

2. Train No. 19310 Indore-Gandhinagar Capital Shanti Express: From June 1, 2022, in Train No. 19330 Gandhinagar Capital-Indore Shanti; One each for First AC and Third AC in Express from June 2, 2022; Additional coaches will be added

3. Train No. 19329 Indore-Udaipur Express on June 3, 2022: From and to Train No. 19330 Udaipur-Indore Express from June 4, 2022; One additional coach each for First AC and Third AC will be added

4. Train No. 22969 Okha-Varanasi Express on June 2, 2022: From and to Train No. 22970 in Varanasi-Okha Express from June 4, 2022; One additional coach each of Second AC and Third AC will be added

5. Train No. 19575 in Okha-Nathdwara Express June 1, 2022: From and to Train No. 19576 Nathdwara-Okha Express from June 2, 2022; One additional coach each for Second AC and Third AC will be added

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:37 AM IST