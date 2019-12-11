Bhaiyyu Maharaj suicide case: Bail plea hearing after case diary is presented in court

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday said that hearing on bail applications of ??Palak Puranik and Sharad Deshmukh, both accused of blackmailing Bhaiyyu Maharaj which led to his suicide, would begin only after case diary and other documents are submitted in the court.

Justice SK Awasthi heard bail pleas of Puranik and Deshmukh.

During the hearing, the court was informed about the lower court order which directed police to furnish reports of all inquiries conducted after Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s suicide and till FIR was filed.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj had committed suicide on June 12 last year. Around seven months after that, FIR was registered against Puranik, Sharad and Vinayak Dudhale for blackmailing him which led to his suicide. During this period, inquiries were done.

Justice Awasthi ordered the police to present all documents related to the investigation, statements of witnesses and case diary by December 18. “After documents are presented, hearing in the case would be done on January 7 after winter vacation,” the judge said.

Advocate Ashish Choubey said that apart from Palak and Deshmukh, Vinayak Dudhale is also in jail in this case for about seven months. Vinayak's bail petition was dismissed once in the past. “The initial statements of Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s sister have been recorded and cross-examination has also been done,” the advocate said.