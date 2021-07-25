Beware of imposters, AIl India Council For Technical Education tells colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days before the admission season starts, All India Council for Technical Education has cautioned engineering and management institutions against imposters approaching within the name of AICTE.



In a public notice the technical education regulator said, “It has come to the notice of authorities of AICTE that people claiming to be the chairman, vice chairman, member secretary or any other AICTE official (imposters) are approaching institutions for admission of students or grant of approvals etc.”



“It is hereby intimated that no such requests, calls and communications are being made by any of the AICTE officials and hence shall not be entertained,” the public notice reads.



It adds, such moves by imposters be reported to the AICTE official communication email IDs which are available on AICTE website. Criminal proceedings will be initiated against such people as per law, the public notice went on to add.



The public notice was issued after complaints reached AICTE offices that officials from the Council are approaching them for an increase in the number of seats. The colleges also told AICTE that officials from the Council were making recommendations for admission.