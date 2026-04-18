Being Pressured To Drop Charges Against Gujarat Cops, Claims Indore Entrepreneur |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two policemen of the Gujarat police, on whom city entrepreneur Pankaj Singh Parihar has levelled serious allegations of harassment and professional misconduct, had reportedly attempted to pressurise the victim by making calls to them from influential people in Gujarat.

Parihar and his colleague Raghav were reportedly detained and harassed for 40 minutes under the guise of checking, during which officers unauthorisedly accessed their private mobile chats, galleries and audio files. Following a formal complaint, Ahmedabad Police launched an inquiry, summoning the officers in question to the Crime Branch for questioning until 1.30pm on Saturday. Sources indicate their roles have been found suspicious.

Parihar revealed he has received calls from influential Gujarat politicians and a prominent saint, who claimed one officer was his follower. These mediators are reportedly pressuring the victims to withhold names in exchange for a formal apology.

However, senior Gujarat Police officials have taken a stern stance, issuing directives prohibiting unnecessary harassment of other state-registered vehicles. Officers have been instructed to conduct only external checks, record any suspicious findings via videography and report immediately to superiors.