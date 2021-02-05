Indore



The aviation horizon of the city ​is set to expand during the ​Summer schedule from March 28. The city ​is going to get ​two daily flights for Mumbai, one daily​ flight ​each ​for New Delhi and Trivandrum. Similarly, the Indore-Cochin via​ Chennai will now operate via Bangalore.



Though the full Summer schedule is yet ​to be released​, ​some of ​​the airlines like IndiGo and Air India have released their schedule and started booking tickets, aviation sources said on Friday.​ Sources said the highlight of the schedule is that the city will get connected to Trivandrum. It is already connected to Cochin.

IndiGo​ ​is going to roll out​ one additional flight ​in the Indore-Mumbai sector. ​The same aircraft will fly ​to Trivandrum, the​ capital city of Kerala. Sources said that passengers need not de-board in Mumbai​.​ Rescheduling Indore-Cochin via Chennai flight, IndiGo has​ scheduled ​the flight via Bangalore​, and the new​route will save around 1 hour travel time of the passengers.

Air India has also released is Summer​ schedule for the city. ​The ​airline is going​ ​start new flights connecting Mumbai and New Delhi, ​apart from its existing flights to the two cities.​



"With Covid-19 cases coming down and people starting to travel, airlines are feeling more confident about the future and that is why we are seeing an increase in the number of flights to existing destinations and reaching out to new destinations," said TK Jose, Chairman, MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI).











New flights schedule







-AI-707 Mumbai-Indore: departure from Mumbai at 10.10 hours and

arrival Indore at 11.30 hours.



-AI-708 Indore-Mumbai: Departure from Indore at 12.20 hours and

arrival at Mumbai 13.30 hours.



-AI-421 New-Delhi-Indore: departure from New Delhi at 13.55 hours and

arrival Indore at 15.30 hours.



-AI-422 Indore-Delhi: departure from Indore at 16.30 hours and arrival

at New Delhi at 18.10 hours.



-6E-957 Indore-Trivandrum via Mumbai: departure from Indore at 16.15

hour and arrival at Trivandrum at​​ 20.20 hours.



-6E-176 Trivandrum-Indore Via Mumbai: departure from at 11.35 hours

and arrival Indore at 15.45 hours.