Barwani: Unopposed all-women body elected in Bajjatta village

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the noise of three-tier elections among the political parties, Bajjatta village's residents have elected an unopposed all-women panchayat. Female sarpanch Taru Bai has been elected including 16 female panchs with mutual consent instead of contesting the election with the symbol of any party.

BJP district president congratulated everyone and said this is a good development. He added that the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had already declared incentives for female and unopposed governments.

As per villagers, people of both BJP and Congress parties reside in the village, but they didn't want to get into politics and gave priority to the development of the village.

The collector also conveyed his best wishes and informed that there are three gram panchayats in the district that have elected unopposed bodies. Soon the incentive amount will be credited to these villages, he added.