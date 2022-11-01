Barwani: Siblings arrested for cultivating ganja on cotton fields

Representational image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradewsh): Two persons have been arrested for cultivating cannabis in Pati village of Barwani district on Tuesday.

Police have seized 6.97 quintals of cannabis from these accused, which has an estimated market value of more than Rs 69 lakhs. They were cultivating ganja on cotton fields.

Under the drug de-addiction campaign, Pati station in-charge Ramkrishna Louvanshi formed a team to check illegal drugs in Pati police station area. On the tip from an informer, police raided the fields of accused brothers Sardar and Sarpiya where they came to know about the illegal cultivation of ganja plants in large quantities on the lands occupied by them.

SP Deepak Kumar Shukla said that the Pati police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested both the accused who are residents of Kandra village. From their possession, 836 ganja plants weighing more than 6 quintals have been confiscated. Police are also checking the criminal record of the accused.