Barwani: Gangaur celebrated with religious fervour

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating Gangaur, a festival of marital bliss, women of Kshatriya Rathore community dressed in colourful attires offered prayers to Goddess Gangaur, a form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Unmarried woman also took an active part in celebrating the festival and offered obeisance for getting perfect partners. On the final day of the festival on Thursday, community members took out a splendid procession ëBinderaí , which passed through prominent parts of the city. The procession commenced from Manglik Bhawan and concluded at Moti Mata Temple.

The procession had women singing folk songs and married women dancing with earthen pots on their heads. The procession created a joyful environment in the city. The procession was welcomed at various prominent intersections of the city. On this occasion, district president Vandana Rathore, city president Kiran Rathore, vice president Anita Rathore, Treasurer Pratiksha Rathore, Secretary Mamta Rathore and other society members were also present.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:06 PM IST