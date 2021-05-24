Barwani: Ex-home minister accuses administration of ignoring Congress in disaster management committee meeting

Rajpur (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Former state home minister Bala Bachchan accused Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma of ignoring Congress leaders during Disaster Management Committee meeting held on May 22.

Bachchan forwarded a letter addressed to Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh. Presenting a list of invitees sans Congress leaders for May 22 meeting, Congress MLA from Rajpur assembly constituency demanded to know whether administration followed protocol.

Bachchan in his letter claimed that he sent a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan twice requesting them to work together at the time of pandemic setting aside all political differences. Bachchan said collectorate never informed them about the meeting as they don't want Congress party’s participation.