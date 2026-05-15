Barnagar Vidyanjali International School Achieves 100% Result In Central Board Of Secondary Education

Vidyanjali International School Achieves 100% Result In The Central Board Of Secondary Education | FP photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Vidyanjali International School, Barnagar, achieved a 100% result in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations, bringing pride to Barnagar tehsil with outstanding performances across all streams.

In the Commerce stream, Akshat Parmar secured 92.4% marks and emerged as the tehsil topper. In Arts, Ankit Jat scored 91.6%, while Rishiraj Singh Ranawat secured 87.6% in the Science stream. Ranawat also scored a perfect 100 out of 100 marks in Information Technology.

A total of 72 students from the school appeared in the examinations. Of them, 39 students passed in the first division while 33 secured the second division. School director Manoj Sangtani credited the success to the hard work of students, the dedication of teachers, and the continuous support of parents. Director Vishwas Sangtani, Principal Indu Punjabi, and the school staff congratulated the students.

Badnawar: Kashyap Vidyapeeth recorded impressive CBSE Class 12 results, with 34 of 40 students securing first division. Himadri Chandak topped the school with 95.2%, followed by Anik Dhoka with 93.8%, Kavya Jain with 90.8%, and Ayush Patidar with 90.4%. Dhoka scored a perfect 100 in Accountancy. Principal Nanda Vyas and Coordinator Vipin Jain congratulated students, teachers, and parents on the achievement.