Barnagar: Oxygen plant at Government Hospital lying defunct for past few weeks

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rise in corona cases in Ujjain district, an oxygen plant installed at the Government Hospital in Barnagar tehsil is lying unused for the past few weeks due to a technical glitch.

Plant installed at the hospital at a cost of Rs 58 lakh was inaugurated on December 29.

It remained functional hardly for 3-4 days after the inauguration. On January 2, when the Government Hospital's oxygen cylinders were being filled, the stabiliser of the plant started emitting thick smoke. The stabiliser of the plant was burnt, said Dr Suyash Srivastava in-charge medical officer.

Dr Shrivastava added that the information of the incident was shared with the senior officials through a letter. Tender has been floated for purchase of stabiliser by CHMO and a new stabilizer is likely to be installed by Wednesday.

Doctors here claimed that the state government has already issued an alert pertaining the new corona variant ëOmicroní and in such a situation, if the patients need oxygen then despite having an oxygen plant in the city, the oxygen crisis may arise.

The oxygen plant was installed from MLA fund. The plant was to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to the health facilities in the tehsils.

Stabiliser was donated by commissioning company

The engineer of the company that installed the plant was called by the government hospital for investigation. The engineer told that the stabilizer cannot be repaired and it has to be replaced. This stabilizer was donated by the company, it has not been added to the bill. Because of this there is no warranty. This information was sharfed with SDM, CHMO, collector and was raised in the disaster management meet. Soon new stabilizer will be installed. People of Tehsil will not be allowed to face any kind of problem. Murli Morwal, Barnagar MLA

We have arranged for the new stabilizer. It is likely to arrive by Wednesday. After that the oxygen plant will start again. -Nidhi Singh, SDM, Barnagar

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:39 AM IST