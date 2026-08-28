Bankers Stage Protest Ahead Of Nationwide Strike In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the call for the nationwide strike, scheduled for Sep 11, the bankers of the Public Sector Undertakings posted in the city staged a protest and held a meeting on Thursday.

Responding to the call of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), along with the bank employees across the country, the bankers of the city also staged protests today to demand the implementation of the '5-day banking week' agreement, the payment of Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) as agreed upon, and the resolution of pending issues.

Mohankrishna Shukla, convener of the city unit of United Forum of Bankers Union, informed that the bank employees and officers of the city gathered at the Punjab National Bank premises located on Yashwant Niwas Road to stage a protest.

A large number of female bank employees participated in the demonstration, raising spirited slogans.

UFBU convener Shukla, Pankaj Porwal from State Bank of India, and Arvind Porwal of All India Bank Officers Association, among others, addressed the gathering.

Gajanan Neemgaonkar, Satish Jain, RK Dagi, Nikhil Vaidya, Komal, Sonal Agarwal, Rajmahal Nagar, Shubham Chaturvedi, and Rajesh Jain led the protest.