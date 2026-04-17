Bajrang Dal Holds Protest In Indore Over Rising Anti-social Activities, ‘Love Jihad’ |

Bajrang Dal holds protest over rising anti-social activities, ‘Love Jihad’

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Bajrang Dal staged a protest at Rajwada Square in the city, raising concerns over what they described as increasing anti-social activities and issues such as “love jihad.”

According to Annu Gehlot, publicity head of the VHP-Bajrang Dal, the demonstration was organised by setting up a public stage at the busy Rajwada intersection, where a large number of activists gathered to voice their concerns.

Addressing the gathering, Durga Vahini provincial coordinator Jyoti Priya Sharma stated that elements attempting to disrupt the country’s social fabric pose a serious threat to internal security and communal harmony. She added that recent cases from different states indicate that not only men but women are also allegedly involved in such activities.

On the occasion, members of VHP-Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India, expressing concern over the current situation and demanding strict action.

Key issues highlighted in the memorandum included cases reported around reputed areas like Nashik were termed part of a planned conspiracy of “love jihad”; a demand for strict action in Uttar Pradesh against individuals, including Changur alias Jamaluddin and Nasreen, accused of exploitation, blackmail, and forced religious conversion; a call for an impartial investigation into alleged suspicious links related to AL-Falah University, and illegal encroachments on forest, public, railway and defense lands across the country.