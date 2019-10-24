Bagh: Minor girl injured after miscreants stone bus

Bagh: Minor girl was injured after some unidentified miscreants hurled stones on a bus moving from Indore to Bagh village of Dhar district, police said.

Incident took place on Wednesday late evening and the injured was identified as Piyushi, daughter of Kundan Panwar. She was taken to Bagh community health centre from where doctors referred her to Barwani.

Passengers informed that the incident took place between Bagh and Tanda. It was around 7.30 pm, when some unidentified miscreants started pelting stones on the bus. Piyushi who was seated on window seat got a deep cut on her head.

Fearing some untoward incident the bus driver speeded the bus to safeguard passengers. Later, passengers lodged complaint with Tanda police.

When media persons inquired about the incident, Tanda police station in charge Subhash Suliya said that he is completely unaware of any such incident happening in his police station jurisdiction.

When contacted Bagh police station in charge sub-inspector Gulab Singh Bhaidiya said that the incident took place near Jetgarh and it comes under Tanda police station limit. Bhaidiya added that fellow passengers brought the girl to Bagh, instead of Tanda and later referred her to Barwani.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday incident once again revealed police patrolling alertness in the region.