Badnawar: Proposal to remove Article 370 mooted in 1965 itself

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha television's former editor Rajesh Badal made a shocking revelation saying that Indiaís first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had proposed to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 1965 itself and necessary guidelines were also issued after making the residents aware of it.

Badal said during the formal discussion with the media persons during his visit to Bada Rawala in Badnawar, the birthplace of Rajendra Mathur.

While inspecting the birthplace of Mathur, Badal said that today he is bowing down to the holy land of his idol and teacher. He said that in todayís scenario unbiased media can play a crucial role.

After coming in touch with the politician, some of our fellow journalists forgot the principle and concern of their journalism and now it has become very challenging for them to do impartial journalism.

He called upon the journalists to take a pledge that we will not deviate from our concerns and will have the same relationship with politics as a politician should have with journalists.

After this, Badal participated in the award ceremony of the journalist in the memory of the founder late Mohan Giri Goswami by the tehsil journalists association and also addressed the occasion.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:21 PM IST