Badnagar: Surprise inspection of wheat procurement centres, irregularities galore

BADNAGAR (Madhya Pradesh): District officials on Wednesday directed that one day salary of the staff at the Palsoda procurement centre be deducted, on charges of misappropriation in the procurement of wheat bags, during a surprise visit of the district officials here on Tuesday. Wheat procurement on MSP began on Monday across the district. On the second day, only 262 farmers turned up at the 59 procurement centres which were operationalised to buy wheat from farmers. Around 2,217 quintals of wheat were procured from the farmers.

Additional collector and nodal procurement officer Avi Prasad along with district-level committee teams including district supply controller, district manager warehouse and junior supply officer Narayan Singh carried out a surprise inspection of wheat procurement centres in Badnagar.

The officials expressed annoyance and issued a show-cause notice to committee manager Chandradev Choudhary for the poor arrangements at the Ingoriya procurement centre. During the inspection at Mahalakshi Warehouse, officials expressed resentment over the non-working of the weighing machine and anomalies in parking arrangement and officials were directed to take action against the procurement centre manager Pratap Singh Solanki and warehouse-in-charge Lokendra Singh and a show-cause notice was issued.

During the inspection at the procurement centre located near Palsoda, officials were surprised to find only one weighing machine in working condition. They found committee manager Rajesh Jaipal and administrator Vijay Joshi absent and other anomalies were also found. On which, officials were directed to deduct one day's salary of the duo for indulging in carelessness.

District Collector Asheesh Singh earlier had directed district officials to inspect all essential amenities, slot booking and preparations for procurement facilities for the acquisition of wheat harvest, so that farmers who come to sell their paddy donít face any inconvenience.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:53 PM IST