Attempt To Spit Tobacco While Driving Overturns Acid Tanker In MP's Garoth, Crops Damaged | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): An attempt to spit tobacco while driving caused an acid-laden tanker to overturn near Bardia Amra village in Garoth on Monday morning, spilling hazardous chemicals into nearby agricultural fields and damaging standing crops. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police, the tanker was travelling from Gujarat to Jhalawar and was about to enter the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when the accident occurred around 6 am.

Driver Lal Singh, a resident of Nagda Junction, told police he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to spit tobacco, causing the tanker to climb onto the divider and overturn.

The acid leaked from the tanker and spread into adjoining fields, damaging crops across an estimated 10 to 15 bighas of farmland. Farmers said the spill caused significant losses, with cultivator Deepak Malviya among those affected.

Garoth police station in-charge Balveer Singh Yadav confirmed that there were no casualties. Following the incident, SDM Rahul Chauhan and the tehsildar inspected the site.

Revenue Department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials were directed to assess the crop damage and take necessary action after discussions with the affected farmers.