Arpan Jain ‘Avichal’ Felicitated For Hindi Promotion In Indore |

Arpan Jain ‘Avichal’ felicitated for Hindi promotion

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Dr Arpan Jain ‘Avichal’, National President of the Matra Bhasha Unnayan Sansthan (mother language promotion institute), who actively promotes the Hindi language, was felicitated by the global organisation, World Record of Excellence, in a programme held at a hotel. Film actor Kamal Ghimirey, Rajasthani folk singer Moti Khan and social workers Devraj Parmar, Anil Jethani and Sanjay Panjwani were present on the occasion.

Dr Jain has been leading the country's most active Hindi movement for the past decade, promoting, propagating and expanding the Hindi language. Through the efforts of the organisation, more than 3.5 million people have changed their signatures from other languages to Hindi. Dr Jain has authored 15 books, and his writings are published in various newspapers and magazines across the country.

Dr Arpan Jain ‘Avichal,’ National President of the Matra Bhasha Unnayan Sansthan (mother language promotion institute), who actively promotes the Hindi language, was felicitated by the global organisation, World Record of Excellence, in a program held at a hotel. Film actor Kamal Ghimirey, Rajasthani folk singer Moti Khan, social workers Devraj Parmar, Anil Jethani, and Sanjay Panjwani were present on the occasion.

Dr Jain has been leading the country's most active Hindi movement for the past decade, promoting, propagating, and expanding the Hindi language. Through the efforts of the organisation, more than 3.5 million people have changed their signatures from other languages ??to Hindi. Dr Jain has authored a total of 15 books, and his writings are published in various newspapers and magazines across the country.