Armed Men Tie Up Family, Flee With Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹1.5 Lakh In Kukshi

Armed Men Tie Up Family, Flee With Jewellery, Cash Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh In Kukshi | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Six to seven unidentified armed men entered a house in Sutar Mohalla of Kukshi town around 2 am on Thursday, tied up the occupants and held them hostage before escaping with gold jewellery and cash worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

Homeowner Kailash Manwaria said the intruders entered the house from the rear. They were carrying a mace, bows and arrows and other weapons, which they pointed at members of the family while taking control of the premises. The men then began searching the house for valuables.

The family said the group created a ruckus inside the house during the robbery, adding to the panic.

During the robbery, Prakash Manwaria, a member of the family, resisted the intruders. A scuffle broke out between Prakash and one of the men and he was attacked and seriously injured. He suffered injuries to his head and other parts of the body.

After receiving information about the incident, Kukshi Police SHO Deepak Singh Chauhan reached the spot with a police team and spoke to the family members. Officers inspected the house and registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with the robbery.

Police have launched a search for the unidentified suspects. Investigators are examining footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the locality, along with other evidence, in an effort to identify and trace those involved.

The incident has triggered fear among residents of Sutar Mohalla following the late-night armed intrusion.

Chauhan said the investigation was under way and police teams were following available leads. He expressed confidence that those involved would be apprehended.