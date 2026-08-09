Armed Men Rob Youths After Attacking Them On Indore-Dewas Bypass | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night drive turned into a nightmare for a group of young people when armed attackers assaulted and robbed them on the Indore-Dewas Bypass early on Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 3:30 am at the Sullakhedi Bridge under the Kshipra Police Station limits.

Police said the complainant, Vinod Raghuvanshi (27) from Palakhedi Kakad, borrowed an SUV (MP 09 CX 6041) from his neighbour to attend a party with his friends Deepak, Lokesh, and another companion. While driving near the bypass, they stopped at Sullakhedi Bridge to record videos for social media.

While they were there, five unidentified men arrived in a car and confronted them. The attackers used iron rods, sticks, and knives to assault the group.

The attackers broke the car’s front windscreen and hit Deepak’s leg with an iron rod, injuring him. They threatened the group with weapons, forcing the youths to run away and leave the keys in the car. The suspects then took Deepak and Lokesh’s mobile phones and drove off in the SUV.

Bleeding and stranded, the victims got help from a passing auto-rickshaw driver, who took the injured Deepak to MY Hospital for treatment.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified car driver and four accomplices under sections 310(2), 324(4), 115(2), 296(B), and 351(3) of the BNS for dacoity, assault, and criminal intimidation.

During the preliminary investigation, the stolen car was recovered in an abandoned state near Mohan Barodiya in Shajapur district. However, the suspects remain at large.

Kshipra police station in-charge Kailash Solanki said that although the stolen car was found in Shajapur, several police teams are working to track the suspects involved in the highway robbery.