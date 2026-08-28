Aranya Core House Scheme Allottees Get Lease Renewal Relief In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of families living in Aranya Core House Scheme have received major relief after the Indore Development Authority (IDA) approved a resolution paving the way for renewal of their long-pending leases.

The scheme, developed in 1978, is among the city's oldest housing schemes and has more than 1,000 families living in it. Many economically weaker families had faced difficulties for years because their houses were constructed without permission, creating hurdles in lease renewal by the authority and the municipal corporation.

According to the decision, the municipal corporation will be required to approve regularisation of the construction within two years. This is expected to remove the difficulties allottees face in getting their properties regularised.

The residents have reportedly been living in the houses for more than 30 years. Since the original lease period has expired, they have been unable to renew their leases or sell their properties and have also faced difficulties obtaining bank loans.

The issue had been raised several times through public representatives. Taking a humanitarian view of the difficulties faced by economically weaker families, IDA CEO Parikshit Jha initiated the proposal. The board resolution states that the construction approval conditions mentioned in the original allotment documents will not obstruct lease renewal.