e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAPPauling: Court raps e-comm for overcharging customer

APPauling: Court raps e-comm for overcharging customer

Judgment says firm has to compensate buyer with Rs 68K

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was an utterly, bitterly “wrong number” that the e-commerce application had apparently “dialled” so to say in this case. The consumer court on Tuesday ordered the leading App to pay back Rs 68,000 to the aggrieved customer.

A customer had ordered for a Samsung Galaxy mobile worth Rs 97,000 along with One Plus earbuds worth Rs 3,000 and had opted for the EMI scheme during a summer sale way back in 2021.

The complainant paid the initial amount of Rs 45,000 on March 28, 2021 and had been paying the EMI of Rs 5,000 for the next 11 months of the purchase. The tenure between the company and the complainant was supposed to end on February 28, 2022. However, the company kept on deducting the amount after the EMI was successfully paid. In the invoice presented by the complainant, there was a deduction of Rs 40,000 by the App.

The complainant immediately blocked the company’s right to deduct any further amount from his account and filed an inquiry for the same, to which the company never responded. After a month, the complainant wrote a letter of inquiry to the company’s head office, to which he got a response which stated, “Your initial payment was unsuccessful and hence the last transaction has been done as per the guidelines.”

The complainant sent a legal notice to the company to which they never responded. During the proceedings, the company’s representatives claimed that the guideline of the policy states that if the payment is unsuccessful at the initial phase, the company holds the right to deduct the money at the end  month of the EMI.

The complainant submitted the original transactions from the bank and the details of payments done through net-banking. The consumer court ruled in favour of the complainant and the App was ordered to pay back the withdrawn amount of Rs 40,000, along with 8 per cent interest. The company also has to pay Rs 20,000 for the mental agony of the customer within a month of the judgment. 

Read Also
Indore: Ex-student who set ablaze college principal was pushing her to withdraw old knife attack...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: NIA raids across Ratlam, Ujjain; three in connection with Lawrence Bishnoi detained

Madhya Pradesh: NIA raids across Ratlam, Ujjain; three in connection with Lawrence Bishnoi detained

BAD CHAPTER: College principals, students seek fast-track court trial

BAD CHAPTER: College principals, students seek fast-track court trial

Madhya Pradesh: Doubling work of some parts of Indore-Ujjain section completed

Madhya Pradesh: Doubling work of some parts of Indore-Ujjain section completed

Rau-Mhow doubling: Likely by year-end

Rau-Mhow doubling: Likely by year-end

Indore Sports Update: Singles titles to Manish, Nitin, Sunil, Shekhar, Prachi and Vinay

Indore Sports Update: Singles titles to Manish, Nitin, Sunil, Shekhar, Prachi and Vinay