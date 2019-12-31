Anti mafia drive in Indore: Illegal constructions of Chaudhary brothers demolished

Indore: Continuing the crackdown on land sharks and mafia, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration, and police on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive against illegal constructions of criminal Jitendra Chaudhary and Ghanshyam Chaudhary in Heera Nagar area.

IMC has removed a marriage garden, two shops constructed through tin shades, and three rooms used as a godown for building material.

According to deputy commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, “Illegal construction was done on government property. A case is pending before the court but there is no stay on it due to which we removed the encroachment and freed the government land.”

Meanwhile, CSP Nihit Upadhyaya (Pardeshipura) said that about 10 cases have been registered against Jitendra Chaudhary under various sections in different police stations.

More than 100 labourers, two JCB machines, and removal team of IMC reached the spot on Tuesday noon and started the demolition drive. A large number of cops was also deployed during the action to avoid any protest or opposition from the encroachers.

Earlier, a treatment plant was constructed on the land and it belonged to the PHE department. Later, the treatment plant was shut and the land was grabbed by Chaudhary brothers.