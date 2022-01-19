Anti-encroachment drive in city by IMC

Indore



The Indore Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive on Wednesday in which the IMC teams raz​​ed down illegal structures in some parts of the city



IMC removed encroachments made on the approach road of Loha Mandi Bridge.



They also removed 12 illegal structures and buildings in the Pardeshipura area between Kankeshwari Temple and Veena Nagar.



Officials said that the structures were encroaching the road which was causing obstruction in the flow of traffic.



During the drive, deputy commissioner Lata Agrawal and other IMC officials were present .

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:01 PM IST