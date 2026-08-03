Anti-Encroachment Drive Clears Roads, Footpaths Across MP's Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to make the city encroachment-free, the municipality launched a major drive on Monday, clearing illegal encroachments on roads and footpaths from Gomabai Road to LIC Square and Ambedkar Marg.

Over a dozen kiosks, carts, advertising boards and two trolleys of sand were seized during the operation.

Strict action was also initiated against illegal encroachments outside shops in the stadium complex, with notices ordered against the concerned shopkeepers.

Acting on the directions of collector Himanshu Chandra, the municipal team removed temporary and permanent encroachments from major roads, with officials stating that illegal occupation of public land would no longer be tolerated.

CMO Durga Bamaniya said encroachers had been warned multiple times and advised to shift to mobile carts, but many had instead built permanent structures, blocking roads and footpaths and causing inconvenience to citizens.

Bamaniya added that, as per the directions of the District Road Safety Committee, the drive against encroachments on major roads and footpaths would continue in a phased manner, with notices issued for stadium complex shops as well.

SDM Parag Jain, naib tehsildar Sanjay Malviya, Tekchand Bunkar, Mahavir Jain, Hemant Kaloshia, the sanitation inspector and municipal staff were present during the action.