Anjad: 5 of family killed in accident

ANJAD: Five members of a family were killed on the spot as a speeding truck rammed their car on Mandwada road on Sunday. A couple along with their two daughters and two relatives of Anjad was travelling to Kasrawad (Khargone dist) from Anjad in Barwani district when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Aqeel Mirza (32), his wife Kausar (30), their daughter Mahira (2) and their relatives Mubarak (42) and his wife Sultana (40). Sufiyan, 7, elder daughter of Aqeel was severely injured in the accident. The truck (GJ 18 AT 8494) was coming from opposite direction when it collided with the car (MP 09 AT 2111). The collision was such that the trick dragged the car into a nearby cotton farm.

Truck driver immediately fled after the mishap. Residents of nearby areas gathered at the accident site and called for a crane. The bodies were then taken out one by one. Sufiyan was immediately taken to civil hospital, Anjad, from where she was referred to Barwani. Later, police handed over the bodies to relatives. SDOP AS Jamra said, “We have seized the truck and currently it is kept at Thikri police station. A case has been registered against the driver and efforts are on to nab him.”

SDM Veer Singh Chauhan, tehsildar Savita Chauhan, station in-charge Girish Kavreti, collector Amit Tomar and SP DR Teniwar visited the relatives of the victims.