Ambulance Route Dispute Turns Violent, Two Injured In Pipalia Mandi | Representative image

Pipalia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over an ambulance route in Bajkhedi village under Nahargarh police station limits turned violent, leaving two people injured. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, ambulance driver Anil Dhangar of Awari village was stopped by Bahadur Singh alias Lala Bapu while transporting a patient at night.

The next morning, Dhangar and his relatives went to Bajkhedi to discuss the issue. During the confrontation, Bahadur Singh allegedly abused them, while Amandeep Singh allegedly attacked Puralal and Kanhaiyalal with an iron pipe, causing injuries.

The injured were taken to Mandsaur District Hospital for treatment. The complainant also alleged that the group threatened to kill them if an ambulance used the route again. Police have booked Bahadur Singh Rajput, Gattu Singh Rajput and Amandeep Singh Rajput under relevant sections.

Two cars crash into divider within 20 minutes

Two cars crashed into a road divider within 20 minutes on Friday night near Gate No. 2 of the Agricultural Produce Market, reportedly due to poor visibility and inadequate warning signs. No one was injured in either incident, and a major accident was averted.

Drizzle and insufficient street lighting made the divider difficult for motorists to spot, while small reflectors failed to provide adequate warning.

Residents said similar accidents had occurred at the same location earlier. On Saturday, locals repaired the damaged sign and installed a temporary warning board.

They urged the civic authorities to install larger reflective markers and improve street lighting along the main road to prevent further accidents.