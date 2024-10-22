 Alot's Kachaliya Stands Untouched By Colour & Modernity In The Shadow Of Tradition
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAlot's Kachaliya Stands Untouched By Colour & Modernity In The Shadow Of Tradition

Alot's Kachaliya Stands Untouched By Colour & Modernity In The Shadow Of Tradition

A village without colour Kachaliya, home to more than 210 houses, stands out not for its vibrant hues, but for the complete absence of them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Nestled in Alot tehsil, village of Kachaliya is known for its age-old customs that have remained untouched by the passage of time.

In this village of 1,450 people, a unique and somewhat mysterious tradition governs the way villagers live- no homes are painted, and no rangoli decorates doorsteps, even during the most festive time of the year, Diwali.

A village without colour Kachaliya, home to more than 210 houses, stands out not for its vibrant hues, but for the complete absence of them. While one might expect colourful homes adorned with intricate designs during festivals, this village holds onto its peculiar belief- no house is painted, not even for special occasions like weddings or festivals. The only exception in the entire village is the government office, which remains painted and maintained.

The locals believe that if anyone dares to break this tradition, misfortune strikes. There are stories of illness and death befalling families who dared to paint their homes, as shared by the villagers. It is said that Kaal Bhairav, the village’s revered deity, watches over them, and they adhere to his commands without question.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ MLA Audit XI: MLA Ram Kadam Seeks Fourth Term In Ghatkopar West Amid Mixed Local Opinions
FPJ MLA Audit XI: MLA Ram Kadam Seeks Fourth Term In Ghatkopar West Amid Mixed Local Opinions
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Distributes AB Forms To Candidates Ahead Of Official List Announcement
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Distributes AB Forms To Candidates Ahead Of Official List Announcement
Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 2 With Locally Made Pistols, Live Cartridges, and Ganja Valued At ₹15 Lakh
Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 2 With Locally Made Pistols, Live Cartridges, and Ganja Valued At ₹15 Lakh
Maharashtra: 'RERA Act Fails To Meet Its Objectives,' Claims Homebuyers' Forum, Seeks Intervention From Consumer Affairs Ministry
Maharashtra: 'RERA Act Fails To Meet Its Objectives,' Claims Homebuyers' Forum, Seeks Intervention From Consumer Affairs Ministry
Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

The priest of the village’s ancient and deeply venerated Kaal Bhairav Temple, Chain Puri Goswami, explains that these customs have been followed for generations. The temple itself is central to the life of the village, and it is here that the villagers’ unwavering faith is rooted. Villagers are forbidden from riding a horse or carrying a funeral procession past the temple as a mark of respect. In Kachaliya, the groom’s procession avoids passing the temple, and funerals are rerouted, no matter the inconvenience.

Superstition or reverence?

It is believed that breaking any of these customs results in calamity. Samarth Sharma, a long-time resident of Kachaliya, insists that there is no superstition involved. "It is all about respecting Baba Kaal Bhairav," he explains. According to him, these practices have been handed down through generations, and the village complies out of deep devotion rather than fear. Further, in an unusual twist, no villager wears black clothes or black shoes, nor do they spread carpets in their homes. The locals recall a tragic story where a young man died after flouting these unwritten rules. The villagers believe that such incidents reinforce their conviction that Baba Kaal Bhairav demands humility and respect, and anyone who disobeys faces divine retribution.

An odd practice with water

In a further extension of their belief system, the villagers of Kachaliya do not filter their drinking water. They assert that when they attempt to filter it, insects fall into the water, making it undrinkable. This curious practice, while baffling to outsiders, is accepted without question by the community.

A village beyond time and science

Kachaliya’s adherence to these traditions, even in today’s modern world, stands as a reminder of the enduring power of faith and community. While many might see these practices as relics of superstition or folklore, for the villagers, they are a source of pride and unity. In a time when most rural areas are embracing progress and modernity, Kachaliya clings firmly to its past, driven by a belief system that defies logic but strengthens its bond to its heritage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Superintendent Suspended For Torturing Girls' Hostel Inmate In Jhabua

Superintendent Suspended For Torturing Girls' Hostel Inmate In Jhabua

Alot's Kachaliya Stands Untouched By Colour & Modernity In The Shadow Of Tradition

Alot's Kachaliya Stands Untouched By Colour & Modernity In The Shadow Of Tradition

Madhya Pradesh Regional Industry Conclave To Be Held In Rewa On October 23; 5th RIC Under CM Mohan...

Madhya Pradesh Regional Industry Conclave To Be Held In Rewa On October 23; 5th RIC Under CM Mohan...

Indore Shocker! Woman Refuses To Break Karwa Chauth Fast After Hubby Stabbed By Miscreants &...

Indore Shocker! Woman Refuses To Break Karwa Chauth Fast After Hubby Stabbed By Miscreants &...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Viral Video Shows Hostel In-Charge Beating Little Girl In Jhabua Over...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Viral Video Shows Hostel In-Charge Beating Little Girl In Jhabua Over...