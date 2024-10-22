Alot's Kachaliya Stands Untouched By Colour & Modernity In The Shadow Of Tradition

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Nestled in Alot tehsil, village of Kachaliya is known for its age-old customs that have remained untouched by the passage of time.

In this village of 1,450 people, a unique and somewhat mysterious tradition governs the way villagers live- no homes are painted, and no rangoli decorates doorsteps, even during the most festive time of the year, Diwali.

A village without colour Kachaliya, home to more than 210 houses, stands out not for its vibrant hues, but for the complete absence of them. While one might expect colourful homes adorned with intricate designs during festivals, this village holds onto its peculiar belief- no house is painted, not even for special occasions like weddings or festivals. The only exception in the entire village is the government office, which remains painted and maintained.

The locals believe that if anyone dares to break this tradition, misfortune strikes. There are stories of illness and death befalling families who dared to paint their homes, as shared by the villagers. It is said that Kaal Bhairav, the village’s revered deity, watches over them, and they adhere to his commands without question.

The priest of the village’s ancient and deeply venerated Kaal Bhairav Temple, Chain Puri Goswami, explains that these customs have been followed for generations. The temple itself is central to the life of the village, and it is here that the villagers’ unwavering faith is rooted. Villagers are forbidden from riding a horse or carrying a funeral procession past the temple as a mark of respect. In Kachaliya, the groom’s procession avoids passing the temple, and funerals are rerouted, no matter the inconvenience.

Superstition or reverence?

It is believed that breaking any of these customs results in calamity. Samarth Sharma, a long-time resident of Kachaliya, insists that there is no superstition involved. "It is all about respecting Baba Kaal Bhairav," he explains. According to him, these practices have been handed down through generations, and the village complies out of deep devotion rather than fear. Further, in an unusual twist, no villager wears black clothes or black shoes, nor do they spread carpets in their homes. The locals recall a tragic story where a young man died after flouting these unwritten rules. The villagers believe that such incidents reinforce their conviction that Baba Kaal Bhairav demands humility and respect, and anyone who disobeys faces divine retribution.

An odd practice with water

In a further extension of their belief system, the villagers of Kachaliya do not filter their drinking water. They assert that when they attempt to filter it, insects fall into the water, making it undrinkable. This curious practice, while baffling to outsiders, is accepted without question by the community.

A village beyond time and science

Kachaliya’s adherence to these traditions, even in today’s modern world, stands as a reminder of the enduring power of faith and community. While many might see these practices as relics of superstition or folklore, for the villagers, they are a source of pride and unity. In a time when most rural areas are embracing progress and modernity, Kachaliya clings firmly to its past, driven by a belief system that defies logic but strengthens its bond to its heritage.