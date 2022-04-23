Alot: Two held for hurting religious sentiments

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested recently for allegedly putting up an objectionable flag at a religious place and writing hate messages on walls of a religious place located in Beguniya village near Alot town of Ratlam district. One of the accused has been sent to the district jail while the other has been sent to police remand.

Alot police station in-charge Neeraj Sarwan told that as per a complaint made by Sajjan Singh Sisodiya, the objectionable messages were written on the night of April 13. A case was registered under section 295 A of IPC for hurting religious sentiments. On Saturday, police arrested two accused in this regard. Those arrested have been identified as Shreepal Singh, (22) and Dilip Lohar, (18), both residents of Baguniya village

The duo was presented before the court, accused Shreepal was sent to jail while the other accused Dilip was sent to police remand. Police have launched a manhunt to nab other accused involved in the offence.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:46 PM IST