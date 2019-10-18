Alot: Dr Shailendra Mandal murder case; Karva Chauth lands murder accused in police net

Alot: Alot police nabbed Dr Prakash Mali, prime accused in Dr Shailendra Mandal’s murder case, a day after police announced reward of Rs 10,000 on him.

According to information, police arrested Dr Mali from his native place Mahidpur village, where he had come for Karva Chauth celebrations, but ended up landing in police net after someone tipped-off police about his presence in the village.

Mali and an accomplice Mansingh Gujjar crushed Dr Shailendra Mandal to death on September 1, while on the way to his village Mahidpur after closing his clinic at Vikramgarh. Later, on September 12, as many as 12 days after the incident that took place between Vikramgarh and Mahidpur, police arrested Gujjar. Police anticipated Gujjar’s arrest will help them to get at Mali, but it took 46 days and reward of Rs 10,000 to arrest Mali.

Ratlam superintendent of police Gourav Tiwari said that police arrested Mali on Thursday late evening, while he was celebrating Karva Chauth at his place. A day after his arrest, police produced him in the court and from where he was sent to two-day police remand.

SP Tiwari informed that accused Mali confessed to killing Dr Mandal and professional rivalry was the reason behind the crime. According to Mali after killing Dr Mandal, he went on pilgrimage and during the last 46 days, he visited Sanwaliyaji, Haridwar and Ramdwar regretting his misdeed.

Earlier, on the night of September 1, an unidentified car crushed Dr Mandal, 50, son of Vijay Mandal, a resident of Mahidpur to death when he was heading home from Vikramgarh after closing his clinic. Later during investigation, it was revealed that Dr Mali and Gujjar crushed him to death. During investigation it was also revealed that professional rivalry was the main reason behind the case.

Investigation revealed that Dr Mandal opened his clinic in Vikramgarh in front of Dr Prakash Mali’s clinic few months back. Since patients started thronging Mandal’s clinic, Dr Mali threatened him to shut shop or face the consequences. Mandal did not take it seriously. Family members told police that Dr Mali is behind Mandal’s murder.

Based on family members’ statement and CCTV footage, it was revealed that the colour of the car used in the crime was red. Onlookers informed police that car was going towards Mahidpur and two persons were sitting in it.

Later, police went through Dr Mali’s location at the time of the incident and found that his phone location was near the spot of the accident. After going through all the evidences, police zeroed in on Dr Mali and Gujjar.