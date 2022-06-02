Alot: Dr Aditya Goyal clears NEET-PG

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the prestigious National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 were announced on Wednesday in which a junior doctor hailing from Alot town, Aditya Sharad Goyal, has secured 1028th rank to add to the cityís glory.

Dr Goyal attributed the achievement to constant support from the family. He added that hard work, strategy and parents' support helped him clear the examination. A total of 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the NEET-PG medical entrance examination. A felicitation ceremony was held here at Lakshinarayana Temple premises on Thursday in which scores of residents and acquaintances were present. On this occasion, Mithilesh Mehta, Pankaj Shukla, Ashok Pathak, Abhishek Vyas, Sharad Goyal, Mahesh Goyal, Sadhna Goyal, Manoj Goyal, Vijay Purohit and others were also present.