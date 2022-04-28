Alot: Cong MLA claims poor getting hurt by anti-encroachment drive, BJP rubbishes claim

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Politics over the drive against encroachment intensified in Alot village of Ratlam district after Congress MLA Manoj Chawla accused the BJP government of snatching the livelihood of the poor. On the other hand, BJP rubbished Chawlaís claim saying that the drive against encroachment is carried out by the local administration, and BJP or state government has nothing to do with this.

Recently, Alot municipal council carried out a drive against encroachment from Kargil Square to tehsil and janpad office campus. The council team removed many of the shanties from the government land.

Officials informed that they served notices to the people who put their stuff on road causing problems to the commuters. Some of them even met public representatives and the department officials seeking their support, but all went in vain.

Failing to get any support, many of the people removed their stuff themselves.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Manoj Chawla accusing the BJP said, the BJP government is not able to provide employment. In the last two-year during the pandemic, the poor people have worked hard to feed their families, but BJP is snatching away their livelihood.

He said, the administration should arrange employment for those poor people, and try to improve their economic condition, which has already been derailed due to Covid.

Rubbishing Chawla's claim, BJP mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana said that the drive was carried out by the administration and action has been taken against those who had erected illegal structures on the government land.

We are in discussion to rehabilitate the poor who got affected by the drive, Anjana said.

When contacted chief municipal officer (CMO) Chandrashekhar Sonis said that wherever there is a problem in traffic due to encroachment, every encroachment will be removed.

The encroachment which has been removed today was on the main road. This action will continue in future as well and action will be taken according to the plan chalked out.

