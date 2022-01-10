Alot: Clash over religious place leaves three injured, many shops and vehicles damaged

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were injured and many roadside shops and vehicles were damaged after two communities clashed over a religious place in Vikramgarh at Alot village of Ratlam district.

According to information, people of two communities entered into clash over ownership over land of Baba Ramdev temple at Harijan Mohalla.

Following the incident, heavy police force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

The clash started around 8 pm on Sunday after a man of a particular community offered prayer at Baba Ramdev temple. A few miscreants from another community started hurling stones at him.

Locals claimed that people of other community also brandished weapons thus creating panic in the village.

Meanwhile, local police led by sub-divisional officer (police) Priyanka Dudwe, police station incharge Neeraj Sarwan swung into action and controlled the mob. Ratlam SP Gourav Tiwari also rushed to the village and took stock of situation. Police force from five nearby police stations was deployed in the village.

Police officials said that people involved in the dispute were being identified and detained. The situation was now under control.

Locals said that there was an argument over evening aarti (prayer) at the religious place. Later some people started fighting with Kamal Chauhan passing through Vikramgarh. The dispute escalated when people from both sides gathered at the spot. Meanwhile, some people targeted nearby shops and pelted stones on them.

After being informed, top police officers along with force reached the village and took over the situation. Those injured in the dispute were sent to Alot Government Hospital for treatment. Police officers appealed to public to maintain peace and also instructed not to spread any kind of inciting messages on social media.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:43 PM IST