Allegations Of Illegal Sand Mining Along The Banks Of The Narmada River In Mandleshwar | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations of illegal sand mining along the banks of the Narmada River in villages including Sulgaon, Jalud, Pitamali and Lepa under the Maheshwar Assembly constituency have raised serious questions over the functioning of the authorities.

Despite repeated media reports and claims of evidence showing heavy machines operating in the riverbed, no major action has reportedly been taken in the past three years. The alleged inaction has triggered suspicions of administrative negligence and possible protection being extended to the mining mafia.

District mining officer Sawan Chauhan has also come under criticism for allegedly avoiding media queries related to the issue. Journalists seeking his response regarding the operation of illegal machines and the alleged loss of government revenue reportedly received no reply.

The silence of officials has further intensified public suspicion over the matter.

Meanwhile, Mandleshwar SDM Purva Manadloi has reportedly assured action within a week on several occasions, but residents claim that no visible crackdown has taken place so far.

Local residents have questioned why machines allegedly operating in the Narmada riverbed have not been seized immediately.

People in the region are now looking towards Khargone Collector Bhavya Mittal for strict action and an impartial investigation into the alleged illegal mining activities and royalty records.