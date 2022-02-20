Alirajpur: One injured as villagers chase away 'goat-thieves'

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): One of the three persons in a car got injured when their car overturned at Sondwa village of Alirajpur district on Saturday afternoon. Their vehicle was being chased by the villagers who suspected that the trio was stealing goats from their village.

According to Sondwa police, the trio in the car had stolen five goats from the village and was attempting to flee the spot.

Earlier, one Raju Bhilala, 43, had lodged a police complaint against three persons, identified as Hameed Mohammad and Mohit Khan, both residents of Chandan Nagar, Indore and Govardhan Lodhi, a resident of Indore.

Raju in his complaint said that on Saturday at around 4:00 pm, the trio came to Bhimbada village in a vehicle (MP-09/ WC-6244) and started to pick up goats and put them in their vehicle.

On seeing this, the villagers rushed towards them and the trio attempted to flee the spot. However, the villagers chased the accused and their vehicle went off the road and overturned. One person in the car got injured and a goat died in the incident. The inured was taken to the Sondwa hospital and a case has been registered against the trio under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:42 PM IST