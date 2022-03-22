Alirajpur: Children between 12-14 years to be vaccinated from today

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many 36,024 kids aged between 12 and 14 years are set to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the district from Wednesday, informed Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prakash Dhoke.

There will also be two doses of this vaccine, which will be given at an interval of 28 days. Aadhar card or school identity card will be mandatory in the documents required for this vaccination registration.

Dr Dhoke added that 190 vaccination centres have been set up in the district for vaccination of children.

The registration for vaccination can be done on the Covin portal, for which previously registered mobile number or the new mobile number can be used.

Along with this, the facility of onsite registration will also be available at the site. He said that the Health Department and the District Education Department would coordinate and conduct the Covid-19 vaccination work by operating the school vaccination centres as before. He has requested the parents of the children to get their children vaccinated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:38 PM IST