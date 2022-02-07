Alirajpur: Alirajpur's Educate Girls feted for work in girl's education

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): 'Educate Girls', an organisation working in the field of girl child education in Alirajpur district under Right to Education, was felicitated on Republic Day by then district collector Manoj Pushpa and superintendent of police Manoj Singh with a citation.

The organization has been working for a long time to enroll the drop out girls back at school in Alirajpur district.

The work done by Educate Girls in the district is being appreciated by the district administration, development block administration and the community of the village.

At the time of pandemics, when schools were closed, the organization, with the help of its community based Camp Vidya ensured education to thousands of children. Besides, the organization also distributed ration to thousands of needy. The district manager of the organization, Ajay Lavre was felicitated with a citation.

The personnel and volunteers of the organisation are working for the education of girl child even in remote areas along with Alirajpur district headquarters. Many volunteers, workers of the organisation were honoured at the block and panchayat level as a mark of recognition of their noble work.

On the occasion, 63 Team Balika Saathis were honored by the Sarpanch and Panch of the community (village) and 150 Team Balika Saathis by the teachers by giving letters of appreciation for their distinguished service to the community.

Along with this, 19 staff companions were also honoured by the district education center by six block officer companions and the sarpanch of the village. On this Republic Day, a total of 99 staff members and 213 teams of girl students were awarded certificates of appreciation at the administration level and village level.

