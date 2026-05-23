Akashvani Indore Celebrates 71st Foundation Day With Live Phone-In | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Akashvani Indore station organised a grand cultural festival at the Malva House premises to celebrate the nationwide completion of 90 years of Akashvani and the station's historic 71st Foundation Day.

The day-long celebrations blended tradition, modern broadcasting technology, personal nostalgia, and vibrant community spirit.

The festivities commenced in the morning with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Marking an unprecedented milestone in the station's history, Akashvani broadcast a simultaneous one-hour-and-50-minute live phone-in programme across both its Primary and Vividh Bharati channels. Listeners from India and abroad dialled in to share their heartfelt congratulatory messages and decade-long memories associated with the public broadcaster.

The station also live-streamed this historic broadcast on social media platforms, drawing immense digital engagement.

The celebrations continued as the entire staff joined in making intricate rangolis and dancing to the lively beats of traditional dhol. During the formal evening session, a senior coordinator administered an official pledge of institutional dedication to all employees.

Senior officials emphasised that while maintaining high technical quality remains a primary necessity in the modern era, teams have an equally vital responsibility to design creative content tailored to today's changing digital landscape to increase mass popularity.

The formal segment concluded with a farewell honour for outgoing personnel, followed by a series of dynamic cultural performances. Audiences watched soulful folk music and an evocative special theatrical skit titled Main Hoon Akashvani, which creatively depicted the station's historical evolution.

The memorable evening drew to a close with high-energy group performances and a vote of thanks to the artistes, staff, and dedicated listeners who have sustained the station's cultural legacy.