Air India’s Diwali gift: Indore-Sharjah flight from November 1

Indore: Come November 1, Madhya Pradesh will get second international flight. Air India will launch twice-a-week flight to Sharjah from Indore. The direct flight would operate on Monday and Saturday. It will be second international flight from state's financial capital and would be an apt Deepwali gift as the inaugural flight is scheduled three days before the festival. Local MP Shankar Lalwani and minister Tulsiram Silawat had been pressing Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for the same.

On Friday, Air India moved a letter to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport authority seeking permission to launch the flight. The latter obliged. Sources said that Air India would deploy 162-seater aircraft as is used for Dubai flight. The flight time will be 3:30 hours. As per schedule, a flight from Mumbai will reach Indore and later take off for Sharjah. On return journey, the flight will land in Indore and later fly to New Delhi.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 10:53 PM IST