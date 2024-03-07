AICTSL Board Meeting Held: Arrival Of 150 E-Buses Awaited; 600 Bus Stops To Be Renovated, Constructed

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to improve public transport, Atal Indore City Transport Services Ltd will roll out 150 midi e-buses on different routes of the city once the fleet is received. Besides, 600 bus stops will be constructed and renovated in the city.

AICTSL will also operate e-buses on 26 intercity routes as part of the AMRUT Yojana.

These decisions were taken in the AICTSL board meeting chaired by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday.

“As per our survey, the city requires a fleet of 900 buses for providing public transport in all pockets.

We are expecting delivery of 150 midi e-buses soon which will be rolled out in different routes of the city,” Bhargav said.

The city currently has around 500 buses, including city buses and i-buses. The mayor hoped that the city would have a fleet of 900 buses by the end of the year.

Keeping in mind the safety and convenience of passengers, the AICTSL board decided to construct and revamp 600 city bus stops on cluster basis on BOOT (build own operate & transfer) based model. These stops will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, route map, CCTV camera, LED screen, smart advertising displays as well as solar panel roofs.

The AICTSL board also decided to expand intercity services with the launch of electric buses on 26 intercity routes as part of the Amrit Yojana.

The routes include Indore to Khargone, Sendhwa, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dhar-Mandav, Maheshwar, and Bhopal.

Digital Transactions for Seamless Travel

A proposal to enhance digital transactions through CSR-based QR ticketing and monthly pass payments in BRTS bus operations was passed. E-tenders will soon be invited for the selection of an agency to implement the digital transaction system.