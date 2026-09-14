AI Sextortion To Fake Trading App: Two Indore Men Lose ₹1.22 Lakh In Cyber Scams | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man fell victim to a sophisticated online cyber fraud, losing Rs 72,000 to blackmailers who manipulated his video call screenshots into objectionable images using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

According to Aerodrome police, the incident occurred on Aug 28 when the victim came in contact with a woman identifying herself as Anita Sharma through a matrimonial portal named 'Sangam Marriage'.

After initiating contact over the phone, the woman engaged the victim in a WhatsApp video call under the pretext of a marriage proposal.

Shortly after the call, the fraudster captured screenshots of the victim, edited them into nude images using AI tools and demanded Rs 1 lakh. The scammers threatened to upload the doctored photos to YouTube if he failed to pay.

Shortly after, the victim received messages from another WhatsApp number posing as the 'Udaipur DGP', threatening severe legal action if the extortion money was not transferred immediately.

Intimidated by the threats, the victim transferred Rs 12,000 via Google Pay to an account linked to the name 'Mohammad Shahruk'. He then made payments totalling Rs 60,000 via Paytm using a QR code registered under the name 'Chandraprakash'.

The victim realised he was being scammed when the fraudsters continued demanding more money despite receiving Rs 72,000.

Accountant duped of Rs 50,000 in trading scam

A city-based accountant lost Rs 50,000 to cyber fraudsters after being lured by a high-yield investment promise on Telegram under Aerodrome police station limits.

On Aug 26, the victim received a Telegram message offering daily returns of Rs 20,000 for trading through the "XM360" app. After a follow-up WhatsApp call, the victim deposited Rs 50,000 into the app.

Shortly after, the scammer tricked him into sharing a one-time password (OTP), resulting in the immediate debit of Rs 50,000 from his bank account.

When the suspect stopped answering calls, the victim realised he had been cheated and lodged a police complaint.